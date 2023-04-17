The Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) visit the Phoenix Suns (45-37) for the second game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET. Los Angeles holds a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series thanks to their 115-110 win in game one. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Suns prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Clippers-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Clippers-Suns Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +7.5 (-108)

Phoenix Suns: -7.5 (-112)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Suns

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 41-42 (49%)

Over Record: 40-42-1 (49%)

Los Angeles utilized huge first and fourth quarters to blow by Phoenix in their game one win. The Clippers shot just 32% from beyond the arc but out-rebounded the Suns 49-42 to secure the victory. They were especially potent on the offensive glass where they held a 15-6 advantage over Phoenix. Additionally, the Clippers used their blitzing defense to great effect in the win, scoring 15 points off 10 Suns turnovers. Considering Los Angeles didn’t even shoot well but still managed 115 points in the win, they stand an excellent chance of covering as 7.5-point underdogs in game two.

If the Clippers want to cover in game two, they’re going to need another monster night from superstar Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi drew a vintage playoff performance from his deep bag of tricks in the opener. He scored 38 points, secured five rebounds, and dished out five assists. Leonard was highly efficient as well. shooting 13/24 overall and 3/5 from the three-point line. While the Suns did limit Leonard to just 17.3 PPG in the regular season, his game one performance showed that he can still be the best player in this series.

Russell Westbrook output one of the most peculiar games in recent memory in game one. The former MVP scored just nine points and shot an abysmal 3/19 from the floor. However, Russ snagged 11 rebounds – including five on the offensive glass. Additionally, Westbrook served as Los Angeles’ lead playmaker with eight assists. He did an excellent job guarding former teammate Kevin Durant as well and finished with two steals and three blocks. While Russ may need to improve in the scoring department, his ability to impact multiple facets of the game gives them a great chance to cover in game two.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 42-39-2 (52%)

Over Record: 42-38-3 (53%)

Phoenix couldn’t overcome a 12-point first-quarter deficit in game one as Los Angeles withstood their late push to pull away. The Suns made just six threes in the loss – a stark contrast for a team that averaged 12.1 threes per game during the regular season. However, their biggest issues came on the glass. The Suns were out-rebounded 49-42 and they allowed a number of crucial second-chance points in the fourth quarter. That being said, the Suns were still in a position to win game one and may need to shift their offensive game plan in the second game if they want to cover as sizable favorites.

Despite strong gams from both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Suns failed to utilize their star wings in large stretches of the game. Durant finished with 27 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds in the loss but he put up a measly 15 shots. While he was highly efficient in his attempts, a player of KD’s caliber needs more shot attempts considering he played 45 minutes. The same can be said of Booker. He finished with 26 points on 10/19 shooting but too often was relegated to a floor-spacing role. Far too often the Suns relied on Chris Paul to run the offense. While Paul is a legend, he struggled to score in game one. Despite 11 rebounds and 10 assists, his 2/8 night shooting proved the Suns would be better off facilitating more attempts to their two stars.

The X-factor for the Suns in game two is big man Deandre Ayton. Ayton finished with a solid line of 18 points (8/16 shooting) and eight rebounds but he was thoroughly dominated on the glass. The seven-footer got out-rebounded by both of Los Angeles’ big men. In the past, Ayton proved his ability to dominate the paint but he looked overmatched in game one.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick

With the Clippers stealing game one, it remains to be seen how much motivation they have to win another. In all likelihood, this will be a Suns blowout as the Clippers will be happy to carry a tied series back to LA.

