The NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday as the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) visit the Boston Celtics (57-25) for the fifth game in the Eastern Conference first round. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston took a 3-1 advantage thanks to their 129-121 win in game four. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Celtics Game 5 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Hawks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Hawks-Celtics Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +12.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

TV: TNT, Bally SE, NBCS Boston

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 38-48-1 (44%)

Over Record: 49-38 (56%)

Atlanta sent a minor shock through Boston when they picked up a monster win in game three to keep their season alive. However, they couldn’t keep their momentum going in game four as they now sit on the brink of elimination. Having failed to cover in three of the four games in this series, the Hawks face an uphill battle as 12.5-point underdogs. Considering the Hawks lost by 13 in both prior matchups in Boston, Atlanta needs their offense to continue firing on all cylinders if they want to keep things tight. After scoring 99 and 106 in the first two games, the Hawks exploded for 130 and 121 in games three and four at home.

Atlanta received another monster night from Trae Young in game four as he bounced back from a rough first two games. He followed up his 32 points in game three with a 35-point, 15-assist night in game four. Although he shot just 42% from the floor, Young’s ability to create both for himself and his teammates gives Atlanta a strong chance to cover a hefty spread in game five.

Alongside Young, Dejounte Murray eclipsed 20 points for the fourth consecutive game in game four. In addition to his 23 points, Murray continued to fill up the box score with nine rebounds, six assists, and two STOCKS (steals plus blocks). For the series, Murray averages 25.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 5.8 APG, and 2.6 STOCKS per game. He continues to be an efficient scorer as well – shooting 46% from the floor and 39% from three. That being said, Murray is still searching for a signature game in this series. Look for a more aggressive version of Dejounte in a win-or-go-home game five.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 49-37 (57%)

Over Record: 44-40-2 (52%)

Boston received a minor shock in the third game when Atlanta outrebounded them by 19 in their 130-122 win. The Celtics consequently bounced back in game four – particularly on the glass. They won the rebounding battle by seven in their eight-point win while also dominating the points in the paint 56-44. Rebounding seems to be the X-factor for this Boston team. Additionally, the Celtics’ defense looked shaky in games three and four on the road. Consequently, Boston needs to tune up their defense and put additional focus on their rebounding if they want to cover a hefty spread in game five.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to solidify their case as the best duo in the NBA. The two combine for 62 in their game four win with each player dropping 31. Both players have been locked in during this series. Tatum in particular looks locked in with 28.5 PPG ad 9.5 RPG. Additionally, his three-point shooting has been unstoppable as he averaged four threes per game on 40% shooting. Coupled with his elite defense, Tatum may be the single-best player on the floor in every game he’ll play the rest of the playoffs. As for Brown, his scoring is down slightly from the regular season but he remains highly efficient. Despite a cut on his shooting hand, Brown averaged 23.3 PPG on 51% shooting through the first four games.

Point guard Derrick White recorded another stellar outing in game four when he scored 18 points and drained 4/9 threes. After a strong regular season, White has been as-advertised thus far in the playoffs. Through the first four games, he averaged 19.8 PPG and 3.3 threes per game while shooting 58% overall.

The X-factor for Boston in game five is center Robert Williams. Williams didn’t have the most impressive regular season as he recovered from an off-season injury. While he still comes off the bench for the Celtics, he recorded arguably his best game of the season in game four. In 29 minutes, Williams scored 13 points, pulled down 15 rebounds, and blocked two shots.

Final Hawks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Although Atlanta battled Boston back home in games three and four, they’re no match for the Celtics on the road.

