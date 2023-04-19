The Sacramento Kings have a 2-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors heading into game three of the Western Conference playoffs! This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also le you know how to watch the game.

Game one was exciting and close. The Warriors had a lead at halftime, but the Kings made some adjustments and played well in the second half. De’Aaron Fox dropped 38 points while Malik Monk scored 32 off the bench. The Warriors got 30 points from Steph Curry and 21 from Klay Thompson, but it was not enough to win. The Kings took game one 126-123.

Game two was lower scoring. The Warriors finished the first quarter with a 23-17 lead, but that would not last long. The Kings scored 41 points in the second quarter and rode that halftime lead to victory. Fox and Domantas Sabonis both had 24 points in the win. Monk scored 18 off the bench and Davion Mitchell had 14 of his own off the bench. For the Warriors, Curry, Thompson and Andrew Wiggins each had over 20 points. However, only one other player was above 10 as Golden State went cold from the three point line.

The Kings have a 2-0 lead heading into game three. Draymond Green will be suspended for this game for his stomp on Sabonis. Sabonis is questionable with a sternum contusion.

Here are the Kings-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Kings-Warriors Odds

Sacramento Kings: +5.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Kings-Warriors

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT app

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The playoffs are all about getting hot at the right time. Sacramento won both games to start the series and come into game three with a lot of confidence. Fox and Monk have been crucial in their winning efforts as they both average above 25 points a game for the series. The Kings will need these two players to step up in game three if they want to steal one on the road.

It is no secret that the Warriors rely on their three point shooting. The Kings have done a good job limiting them from deep. Sacramento has held the Warriors to 32.2 percent from beyond the arc. If the Kings can keep playing good perimeter defense, they will come out of this game with a 3-0 lead in the series.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors were one of the worst road teams in the NBA during the regular season. It is not a surprise they dropped both games in Sacramento. On the other side of that, Golden State was 33-8 at home. The Warriors shoot better and score more in home games. As a team that relies on their three point shooting, they need to knock down those shots. Golden State is comfortable at home and should play much better in front of their home crowd.

The Kings might be without Sabonis. The value he brings to the Kings is going to be missed. Sacramento played three games without Sabonis this season and scored under 110 points in two of them. One of those games was against the Warriors. In that game, the Kings scored 97 points, 20 points below their season average. Without Sabonis, the Warriors will have a great chance to win.

Final Kings-Warriors Prediction & Pick

With the Warriors playing at home and the Kings missing Sabonis, expect Golden State to win their first game of the series. If Sabonis is out, the Warriors should be able to cover the spread.

Final Kings-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -5.5 (-110), Under 239 (-110)