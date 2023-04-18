The NBA Playoffs continue on Wednesday as the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) visit the Denver Nuggets (53-29) for the second game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Denver holds a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series thanks to their 109-80 win in game one. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Timberwolves-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Timberwolves-Nuggets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +8.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 42-43 (49%)

Over Record: 39-46 (46%)

Minnesota struggled to get anything going in game one as they amassed a measly 80 points. Consequently, they didn’t have a single-player score over 20 points in what was a disappointing effort from the eighth seed. Expectations were high for a Minnesota team who flashed signs of promise in their two play-in games. Now, they find themselves with their backs against the wall in a critical game two. While their game one result was ugly, the Timberwolves stand a strong chance of covering in a must-win game two. That being said, they notably battled Denver during the regular season, splitting the series 2-2.

If the Timberwolves want to keep things close in game two they’re going to need better performances from their stars. Neither Anthony Edwards (18 points, 6/15 shooting) nor Karl-Anthony Towns (11 points, 5/15 shooting) could get anything going in game one. Edwards in particular needs to break through his slump. He struggled in the play-in games despite a strong end of the season. After averaging 24.6 PPG in the regular season, he exploded for 29.8 PPG over their last four games.

Rudy Gobert serves as the X-factor for the Timberwolves. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was a nonreactor in game one. He finished with eight points, 13 rebounds, and a team-worst -28 in just 26 minutes. Given his defensive pedigree, the Timberwolves need him to offer some resistance against Jokic. The Nuggets contained him during the regular season, holding him to just 8.0 PPG and 5.7 RPG in three matchups.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 45-37-1 (55%)

Over Record: 38-44-1 (46%)

Denver routed Minnesota in game one as they looked the part of a serious NBA Finals contender. After locking up the No. 1 overall seed early, Denver coasted down the stretch of the regular season. Consequently, doubt began to build surrounding their ability to perform in the playoffs. The Nuggets silenced those doubters with a resounding game-one victory but may need their offense to pick it up if they want to cover in game two. Minnesota notably took two from Denver in the regular season and thus the second game figures to be much closer than the first.

Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic didn’t have the craziest playoff debut but did more than enough to will his team to victory. Jokic scored just 13 points but dished out six assists and secured 14 rebounds in the win. With the game quickly out of reach, Jokic played a measly 28 minutes and looked bored out there. That being said, he may need to amp up his production in game two as the Timberwolves should come out firing with nothing to lose. Luckily for Nuggets backers, the Joker figures to be up to the task. In three games against Minnesota, Jokic averaged 25 PPG, 10 RPG, and 12.7 APG. He was highly efficient in those games, shooting 60% overall and averaging just three turnovers per game. After an “off night” statistically, look for Jokic to fill up the box score in game two.

Denver must be pleased with the game-one performance of point guard Jamal Murray. Murray scored 24 points, dished out eight assists, and snagged eight rebounds in the win. Although his efficiency left something to be desired (9/22 from the floor), he flashed signs of the game-breaker version of himself we saw in the bubble. Murray put together a strong regular season as he returned from an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season. In 65 games he averaged 20 PPG, 6.2 APG, and 2.8 threes per game while shooting 45% overall and 40% from three. He averaged 21 PPG against Minnesota this season and as a result, should continue to put up big numbers in game two.

Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Denver routed Minnesota in game one despite the teams battling during the regular season. With the Timberwolves offense looking anemic in the playoffs, I expect more of the same in the second game. As a result, I’d hammer the Nuggets spread and don’t shy away from Nikola Jokic’s props.

Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -8.5 (-110)