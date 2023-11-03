Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama had a career-best game in his team's win over the Suns, but Devin Vassell left the game due to injury

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama went crazy in the Spurs' 132-121 win over the Phoenix Suns. Wembanyama had a career-high 38 points as he took control down the stretch, but it wasn't all smiles for the Spurs.

Guard Devin Vassell left the game with about a minute left in the first half and did not return, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. Malaki Branham started the second half in Vassell’s place.

After the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said that Vassell would have an MRI taken and that he's expected to be out a while, according to Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News. Popovich elaborated that Vassell was dealing with groin tightness.

Early last month, the Spurs and Vassell agreed to a 5-year/$146 million extension that will keep the 23-year-old guard in San Antonio through the 2028-29 NBA season. Vassell has looked good so far after having knee surgery last season. After averaging more than 19 points per game last season, Vassell has put up 20 points per game on better than 50 percent shooting so far this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are still considered a rebuilding team, but they have a bevy of young, talented players. Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, and Zach Collins make up a frontcourt loaded with defensive potential. Meanwhile guards Vassell and Keldon Johnson are capable of lighting it up on any given night.

Now that the Spurs are 3-2 with a pair of wins over the vaunted Phoenix Suns, they may be feeling good about their chances to compete for a playoff spot. But those chances will take a hit if Vassell is to miss an extended period of time.