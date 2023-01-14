The San Antonio Spurs, wise beyond their years, saved their special 50th anniversary celebratory Alamodome game against the defending champions Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, perhaps the most beloved superstar among NBA fans. Never mind that the Spurs entered their Friday night game against the Dubs with a putrid 13-29 record; fans still came out in droves, breaking the NBA single-game record for attendance with 68,323, beating the previous record by around 6,000 fans.

And surely enough, Stephen Curry and the Warriors put on a clinic. Curry may only have put up 15 points in just his second game back from a shoulder injury. However, the real treat for fans came after the game. Following the Warriors’ 144-113 romp over the Spurs in front of a record-setting crowd, Curry dedicated his precious time into signing autographs for fans as they held out jerseys and shoes, much to their delight.

Of course, it should go without saying that this is such an incredible sight, especially with it being on the road. Curry knows that it’s not often that he gets to play in front of more than triple the crowd he is accustomed to; thus, he made sure that fans wouldn’t just be treated to his routine exploits from beyond the arc, but also with a souvenir and a memory they could never forget even if they tried.

Another thing that makes this such a treat to watch is that Stephen Curry has long been a thorn in the Spurs’ side. Warriors fans will always look back fondly at Curry’s breakout postseason series in 2013, when he gave the eventual championship runner-up Spurs everything they could handle in the first round of the postseason. And then in 2017 and 2018, it was Curry’s Warriors that ended the Spurs’ playoff runs. But evidently, greatness knows no bounds.

At the end of the day, it’s also clear that the Spurs aren’t just celebrating their 50th anniversary as a franchise. They’re also celebrating greatness in all forms – especially after their 22 year postseason streak from 1998-2019. They may be having one of the worst seasons in franchise history, but for one night that wouldn’t matter.