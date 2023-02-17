With 2023 All-Star Weekend upon us, the 2022-23 season is at the de facto halfway point. Now is as good a time as any to assess the rookies in the 2022 NBA Draft class and determine which — if any — players were movers and shakers in these NBA Rookie Power Rankings for the season.

To this point in the 2022-23 campaign, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been crowned king with a near-perfect skill set. But, with Paolo’s play slipping just before the All-Star Break, could another rookie take the throne for NBA Rookie of the Year?

Now, let’s look at the All-Star edition of the 2022-23 NBA Rookie Power Rankings.

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been everything fans could have hoped for and more. To start the season, Banchero looked every bit the part of a No. 1 overall pick, leaving spectators drooling over his basketball IQ and all-around ability.

Banchero has struggled to find the mark in February, shooting just 34.4 percent from the field and 3.7 percent from 3-point range in an eight-game stretch. Like most rookies, though, Banchero could be suffering from a bit of fatigue, especially as the only rookie in his class who’s his team’s primary option. There’s a significant difference in the length of a NCAA basketball season and a NBA season, as well as how often games are played.

Nonetheless, for Banchero to hold off the next player on the list, he’ll have to catch his second wind after All-Star Weekend.

2. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin is one of the most aggressive scorers in the NBA despite being just 20 years old. Brash, confident, and edgy — words that describe both his personality and his play thus far — Mathurin could be a future All-Star one day if he continues to add to his game.

For now, the Pacers simply need Mathurin to get buckets. And get buckets he does.

Averaging 17.2 points per game, second only to Banchero in the 2022 NBA Draft class, Mathurin is having his lowest-scoring month of the season in February (12.9 points per game). Unfortunately for the Haitian highlight reel, the Pacers’ acquisition of the offensive-minded Jordan Nwora could result in him having fewer scoring opportunities.

3. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

For a rookie, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is as steady as they come.

It’s primarily this factor that has kept him in the NBA Rookie of the Year conversation despite most of the spotlight being put on Banchero and Mathurin. Murray’s efficiency is another.

Though even he has hit the proverbial rookie wall this month, shooting 37.7 percent from the field (but 37.5 percent from 3) in February, Murray has the highest 3-point percentage (41.5) of rookies to log at least 500 minutes this season. He also has the third-highest field goal percentage (44.2) among rookies to average at least 10 points per game.

A high-IQ player who has primarily thrived off-ball for the Kings, Murray has a play style that fits perfectly alongside De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

4. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Time to show some love to the big men, as Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has been a revelation in Salt Lake City.

Kessler’s strength, timing, fluidity and athleticism have all been on display this season. Most of the credit for the Jazz’s surprising start rightfully goes to All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen. However, Kessler has been able to make Utah a respectable defensive team by cleaning up in the paint when there’s perimeter penetration.

The Atlanta native is averaging 2.1 blocks per game and has recorded 117 total blocks this season, both of which rank fourth in the NBA. Kessler also ranks fourth in offensive rebound percentage (15.1), pulling down 2.9 of his 7.7 rebounds per game on the offensive end.

5. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has broken onto the scene thanks to his strong two-way play.

Physically gifted with prototypical wing size, Williams has averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season. He has done so all while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, the highest among rookies averaging at least 10 points per game.

What’s more, Williams seems to only be improving, as he’s shooting a season-high 40.0 percent from 3-point range in February while averaging 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.

While many are going to be guilty of sleeping on Williams when the NBA Rookie of the Year results come in, those who have watched even a few minutes of the Santa Clara product won’t be surprised by the placement on this list.