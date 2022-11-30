Published November 30, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The 2022-23 NBA season has officially hit the quarter mark. We recently looked at our updated NBA MVP Power Rankings for this season, with stars such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry leading the way. On the other hand, rookies are trying to show they are the future of the league. Luckily for fans, some of them are doing just that, including Bennedict Mathurin and Paolo Banchero, among others. So, it’s time to update our NBA Rookie Power Rankings.

Previous NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Preseason

Now, here are the 2022-23 NBA Rookie Power Rankings at the season’s quarter mark.

1. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Perhaps the rookie making the most noise in the NBA this year is Bennedict Mathurin. Selected No. 6 by the Indiana Pacers in the most recent draft, the former Arizona Wildcat is showing some personality. In a pre-draft interview, Mathurin said LeBron James would need to show he was better than him. While the NBA star has a lot on his résumé to make his case, the rookie prevailed in their first matchup by scoring 23 points in a one-point victory.

So far, Mathurin is making a strong case for winning Rookie of the Year on a surprising 12-8 Pacers team. He is averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is shooting 43.9% from the field, 41.7% on 3-pointers and 80.5% from the free-throw line. The Pacer leads all rookies in total points with 381 and earns the top spot in these NBA Rookie Power Rankings.

2. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, Paolo Banchero is under a lot of pressure and expectations. After a bit more than a month as a pro, the Duke product seems like a cornerstone for the future of the Orlando Magic. He is leading the team in multiple categories, including points per game and minutes, playing 34.8 a contest. While the Magic are only 5-16 and 14th in the Eastern Conference, he has been one of the brightest spots from the rebuilding squad.

Banchero is recording a rookie-best 22.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is making 46% of his field goal attempts, 27.5% from beyond the arc and 72.9% on free throws. While he has better numbers than Mathurin, Banchero missed seven straight games in November, which is why he’s No. 2 in these NBA Rookie Power Rankings.

3. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Widely projected to be the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jaden Ivey fell to No. 5. After a quarter of the season, it seems the Detroit Pistons may have found a steal. Ivey is showing flashes of athleticism and even playmaking abilities, showing he can play both guard positions. With Cade Cunningham out, the youngster should get an even larger opportunity to shine.

The Purdue product’s averages are 16.2 points, 4.9 boards and 4.3 assists, the latter being the best among rookies. His shooting splits are 42.1% from the field, 31.8% from 3-point land and 73.8% from the free-throw line. Notably, Ivey has recorded three double-doubles this season, including in back-to-back outings versus the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics.

4. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Considered one of the biggest surprises in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings opted to select Keegan Murray instead of Ivey. Many fans heavily criticized the Kings for the decision, but the rookie quickly showed his selection could turn out to be a good decision. He ended up winning Summer League MVP and is showing signs of potential in the regular season. Sacramento is one of the pleasant surprises of the NBA. At 10-9, the team could finally return to the playoffs, and Murray has been a big part of this early success.

The power forward began the season off the bench but became a starter after just two games. Murray is averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and an assist per contest. He is hitting 40.2% of his field goals, 32.6% from beyond the arc and 83.3% from the free-throw line.

5. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Once seen as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jabari Smith Jr. fell to the Houston Rockets with the third selection. Smith was mostly considered a project, while Banchero was more of a contributor right away. So far, the former Auburn Tiger is struggling with his shooting efficiency. However, he is showing some flashes on the defensive end, especially in the rebounding aspect.

Smith has started in all 19 games. His averages are 11.6 points, a rookie-best 7.2 boards and a block a night. He is shooting just 35% from the field, 33.6% from the 3-point line and 85.7% on free throws, so there is plenty of room for improvement in the scoring department. He has recorded three double-doubles and blocked multiple shots in six opportunities to round out the top five if these NBA Rookie Power Rankings.