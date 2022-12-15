By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons, at 8-22, are looking to sell off some veteran pieces, most notably Bojan Bogdanovic, to add to their treasure chest of draft picks and young assets. While some Pistons are definitely untouchable in a potential trade (Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and maybe even Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart), it seems as if Detroit is willing to sell off some solid pieces for the right price.

Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Pistons are fielding calls for three players in particular, namely Saddiq Bey, Nerlens Noel, and Alec Burks.

Bey’s inclusion in trade talks is confusing, especially for a team in the early stages of its rebuild like the Pistons. The 23-year old, 6’7 small forward is only in his third year in the league, so despite a downtick in his production this season, he still has considerable room to grow.

However, he appears to have landed in head coach Dwane Casey’s doghouse, as he has been demoted to a bench role over the past eight games. The Pistons know that Saddiq Bey is still capable of becoming an elite role-player, so they are asking for an unprotected first-rounder in a potential trade.

Meanwhile, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks, acquired from the New York Knicks in a salary dump this offseason, appear likelier to go than Bey. In fact, many expect Noel to be dealt before the February trade deadline, with the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, and Miami Heat rumored to be interested in the rim protector.

It’s not quite known yet which teams are interested in Burks’ services, but Burks should be a low-cost addition for a team looking to add a pinch of shot creation off the bench.

One thing’s for sure: the Pistons will definitely look to cash in on their trade chips amid another season destined to end at the bottom of the standings.