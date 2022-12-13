By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Ever since entering the league in 2014, Nerlens Noel has been one of the most solid shot-blockers in the NBA. His fast hands and mobility for his size make him a feared rim-protector that could help tons of contending teams. However, Noel has been buried deep in the Detroit Pistons bench this season behind Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III, and Isaiah Stewart, making him a prime candidate for a trade.

Per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic (subscription required), four teams have engaged in talks for a potential Noel trade. The teams interested in the 28-year old center include the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Noel’s former team in the Dallas Mavericks.

It’s unclear which role Nerlens Noel would play in Sacramento and Dallas. The Kings are currently utilizing Chimezie Metu and Trey Lyles at their backup big spots behind Domantas Sabonis, and they have Richaun Holmes and Alex Len to soak up minutes when needed. Meanwhile, the Mavs’ frontcourt picture is crowded enough as it is, with Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Javale McGee, and Christian Wood all best-suited at the five.

On the other hand, the Heat and Blazers loom as more plausible destinations for the former sixth overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft.

The Heat are facing considerable depth issues, resorting to an eight-man rotation in their latest win vs. the Pacers. This makes Noel a prime candidate to soak up frontcourt minutes despite the presence of backup center Dewayne Dedmon.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are utilizing Drew Eubanks as Jusuf Nurkic’s primary backup. Eubanks may have had his moments, and he could even drain the occasional three-pointer, but Nerlens Noel should provide Portland with another defensive weapon off the bench alongside Gary Payton II when he returns.

With the crucial December 15 date looming, a trade may come to fruition sooner than later. That’s the date when players who signed a contract during the offseason become eligible to be dealt away. Noel is making $9.2 million for the next two years, which could complicate a deal.

The next few days should determine whether a team decides they’re in urgent need of frontcourt reinforcement that they must pull off a trade for the Pistons outcast.