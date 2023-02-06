The Detroit Pistons are looking to make some moves at the NBA trade deadline, which is just three days away. They are garnering interest in many of their veteran players, including 28-year-old center Nerlens Noel.

This season is the last guaranteed year on Noel’s deal. He has played just 13 games this season and hasn’t been very good but his past body of work suggests he still has enough in the tank to help impact winning. Six teams, including title hopefuls like the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, have asked the Pistons about his availability, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

“Per league sources, the Heat, Nuggets, Mavericks, Kings, 76ers and Celtics have recently called the Pistons and inquired about Noel,” writes Edwards. The Heat, Kings and Mavs have previously been linked to Noel leading up to the 2023 trade deadline along with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Each of those teams could use more depth at the center spot. The Sixers, Nuggets and Heat all need a better backup for their respective All-Stars while the Celtics could use another big man in case of injuries to one of their top centers. The Kings and Mavs could each use more help on the defensive end.

If the Pistons aren’t able to find a trade for Nerlens Noel, they would be “open to buying out” his contract, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Because of his contract (a little over $9 million) he may end up heading to the buyout market. Even there, many teams will show interest in his services.