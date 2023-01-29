Chicago Bulls’ Alex Caruso is reportedly one of the most difficult guards on the market to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches. The 28-year-old is in his prime on a team-friendly, $8 million deal, which has caused some teams to back away from the guard, according to Action Network.

Caruso has been mentioned in trade rumors for several weeks, but the Bulls have no plans to trade him, per Joe Cowly of the Chicago-Sun Times. Reportedly, Chicago has set the asking price so high for him that he’s considered to be virtually untouchable, although nearly a dozen teams have serious interest in him.

The veteran guard doesn’t have a great stat-line this season, but he’s had a huge impact for the Bulls in 2022-23, acting as the team’s best backcourt defender, as well as setting the tone for the squad, per Cowly.

“High-IQ, knows what’s happening, what’s coming, what he’s going to do, where his man is,” Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said about Caruso. “He really reacts pretty spontaneously, and he has such a good feel for it. And then, like we’ve all talked about, he throws his body into everything all the time.”

Chicago has reportedly told teams looking to trade for Caruso that has price is two first-round picks. The College Station, TX native has two years and $19.4 million remaining on his contract through 2024-25, although the final season is only partially guaranteed.

Alex Caruso has averaged 5.6 points per game this season, to go along with 3.3 assists and three rebounds for the 23-26 Bulls.