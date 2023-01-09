By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

After a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls have been one of the hottest teams in basketball lately. The Bulls have won seven of their last ten and are riding a three-game streak highlighted by victories over the also red-hot Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

So when the media spoke to Alex Caruso — who plans to make his return Monday night against the Celtics — during the morning shootaround, the guard simultaneously gushed about his confidence in his team and sent a warning to the rest of the league, per a tweet from NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson:

“The chemistry has always been great so that has kind of carried us. When we get down a couple points, it doesn’t feel like an avalanche is coming. It feels like, ‘OK, we’re going to right the ship and take the lead.'”

Alex Caruso, 28, is in his sixth year in the NBA and second as a member of the Bulls. He’s averaging 5.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 34 appearances this season (14 starts). Despite being an inconsistent three-point shooter for much of his career, Caruso is hitting his threes with great efficiency thus far. He’s converting 39.4% of his treys on 2.1 attempts per contest.

If the Bulls want to establish themselves as a legitimate contender, a win on the road against the league-best Celtics Monday night could go a long way toward achieving that goal. Here’s to hoping Chicago can pull off the upset with Caruso set to return to the lineup.