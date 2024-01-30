Are Andrew Wiggins' days in The Bay Area numbered?

The Golden State Warriors have been a mess this entire 2023-24 NBA season. But no Warriors player has been in more disarray than forward Andrew Wiggins, who has found himself in numerous rumors ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. With Wiggins having the worst season of his career, the Warriors have reportedly become more open to trading the All-Star. And now, the trade rumblings are just getting louder.

Multiple sources suggest that Wiggins' time in Golden State is soon coming to an end. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Wiggins has the highest odds of being traded among all Warriors players.

“Wiggins profiles as the most likely Warrior to be dealt,” Slater wrote. “He’s on the first season of a four-year, $109 million extension. The Warriors have fielded player-for-player offers for Wiggins, according to team and league sources.”

Likewise, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints noted that along with Chris Paul, Golden State is exploring every option on the trade market involving Wiggins and the veteran guard.

“The same can be said about Andrew Wiggins, who has had his worst season with Golden State since joining the organization at the trade deadline in 2020. The Warriors, sources said, are rapidly evaluating all of the options they have pertaining to the futures of Paul and Wiggins on the trade market.”

Despite all the trade chatter, Andrew Wiggins, who was benched from mid-December to mid-January has played much better as of late. He has since returned to the starting lineup and is averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds on 51.4 percent field goal shooting and 36.4 percent three-point shooting over his last six games.

The Warriors currently find themselves at 12th in the West standings and 2.5 games behind the final spot of the play-in tournament picture.