Will the Warriors find a trade partner for Andrew Wiggins before the NBA trade deadline?

The Golden State Warriors are now reportedly looking for the right Andrew Wiggins trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline as the team and the player struggle in the 2023-24 season.

“The Warriors have also held internal conversations about moving former All-Star wing Andrew Wiggins ahead of the trade deadline, sources said,” ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported Friday. “Out of any trade deadline rumor and talk out there, this one is very real.”

Siegel mentions the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, and Atlanta Hawks as potential Warriors trade partners for Wiggins. The biggest problem here is that selling teams may not want to take back a player with four years left on his contract, even if his $24.3 million salary isn’t outrageous.

The most interesting deal here, though, could be with the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam. After trading OG Anunoby, it seems as though the Raptors might be willing to take back promising young players in a deal instead of just a boatload of picks, which the Warriors could manage.

A Pascal Siakam for Andrew Wiggins trade

What would a Pascal Siakam for Andrew Wiggins trade look like?

Siakam makes $37.8 million this season, so Wiggins’ $24.3 million contract only gets this deal part way there. However, once you add in Jonathan Kuminga at $6.0 million and Moses Moody at $3.9 million you’re almost there.

Throw in some salary cap filler and maybe a pick and this is a deal that could make sense for both teams.

While Siakam would fit well with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson (if he can get back on track), there may be too much overlap with the Raptors big and Draymond Green. However, with Green now being discussed in NBA trade deadline rumors, too, a move for Siakam may just be the first move the Warriors make.