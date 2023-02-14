The Los Angeles Lakers, after months of anticipation, finally decided to pull the trigger on a Russell Westbrook trade, sending him to the Utah Jazz in a deal that brought back D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt. It’s likelier than not, however, that Westbrook doesn’t play a single minute for the Jazz as many expect that he would soon secure a contract buyout which would allow him to hit free agency.

Plenty of teams have already found themselves linked with Westbrook, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls. While some members of the Clippers contingent, such as Paul George, have already tried to recruit the former MVP, another part of Westbrook’s past seems very keen on a potential reunion.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Russell Westbrook’s former coach back in his halcyon days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Billy Donovan (now of the Bulls), has made it clear to the mercurial point guard that “Chicago should be the place for him”.

“I don’t know if they’ve talked extensively. I don’t know if it was a text. But I was told [Billy Donovan’s] message has been relayed to Russ that Chicago should be the place,” Haynes said on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast.

NEW #thisleague UNCUT, @ChrisBHaynes tells @TheSteinLine that Bulls coach Billy Donovan has already conveyed a backchannel desire to reunite with Russell Westbrook should Westbrook secure a buyout from Utah and become a free agent. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/6IECQfFhGCpic.twitter.com/qZqOqk7DM9 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) February 13, 2023

The Bulls are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak, thanks in large part to their slumping offense. It’s unclear, however, if adding Russell Westbrook could help solve those problems.

In particular, the Bulls have only made 20 of their past 103 attempts from three. Perhaps Westbrook’s ability to put pressure on the rim would help get the Bulls cleaner looks.

Still, it’s difficult to overlook that, for his one and a half year-stint with the Lakers, the weaknesses of Russell Westbrook’s game became more crystal clear as time passed. Touted as the piece that would put LeBron James’ Lakers over the top, Westbrook’s inability to space the floor, carelessness with the basketball, and overall decline in finishing at the rim overshadowed his remaining strengths.

Nonetheless, the Bulls need help. And there might not be a better option on the buyout market than the former MVP. After all, it was Billy Donovan who coached Westbrook during his MVP season.