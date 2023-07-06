Damian Lillard getting traded this offseason is the worst-kept secret in basketball. After weeks of rumors and speculation, Lillard formally requested a trade away from the Portland Trail Blazers and pinpointed the Miami Heat as his preferred destination. It may take longer than Lillard wants for a trade to come to fruition though.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin is in no rush to strike a deal with the Heat or any other franchise. He wants to get the most he can out of a package for Lillard, who he and the Blazers see as a top-15 player in the NBA at worst. While Miami is the place Lillard wants to end up, Cronin has no obligation to negotiate and ultimately make a deal with the Heat.

Cronin and the Blazers are using the Las Vegas Summer League to their advantage, talking with team executives face-to-face to gauge who is truly serious about a trade for Lillard. There's no guarantee a trade happens in Vegas, but it at least gives the Blazers a chance to lay the groundwork on potential deals with multiple franchises.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Heat may decide to wait things out with the Blazers, knowing they have the leverage of being the top team Lillard wants to play for. The Blazers could drag things into training camp in September and even start the regular season with Damian Lillard still on the roster.

Joe Cronin knows he can’t make a mistake with this trade because it could cost him his job. There are so many factors that play into this eventual seismic trade and if it does come down to just the Heat, someone will have to balk in order for a deal to go through.