The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to do everything they can to gain leverage in Damian Lillard trade talks, desperate to to maximize the value of one of the franchise's greatest players of all-time. They estimate that value to be quite high.

“The Blazers, according to NBA sources, are seeking in the neighborhood of four first-round picks and two quality players,” Aaron J. Fentress of Oregon Live reported. “But accomplishing that could require adding a third team to the equation.”

The involvement of an additional team for a Lillard deal has been widely speculated since the star first requested a trade out of Portland. But now fans have a clearer idea of what the organization's asking price is in its negotiations with the Miami Heat- Lillard's only preferred destination. Hence, the impasse.

The Heat probably cannot afford to offer the Blazers “two quality players,” especially since Tyler Herro is seemingly of no interest to them. Finding a suitable third trade partner to do business with takes time. Portland does not want to cede the upper hand to Miami, but playing the waiting game could be in the front office's best interest.

Although it might not make for an amicable breakup with Damian Lillard, general manager Joe Cronin has to come out of this with a good haul that can build the foundation fans desperately wished was in place earlier in the 32-year-old's career.

Lillard and agent Aaron Goodwin are pushing hard for the Trail Blazers to finalize a trade with the Heat, but both sides have completely shown their cards. And a swift resolution does not appear to be on the table right now.