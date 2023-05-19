A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

San Antonio Spurs fans have been rejoicing since they won the NBA Draft lottery earlier this week. Lady Luck was smiling on them on that fateful evening and they now have earned the right to draft top prospect Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Not so fat, though. As it turns out, the Spurs have also decided to meet with at least one highly-touted prospect ahead of the draft. According to NBA insider Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, this comes in the form of Overtime Elite’s Amen Thompson:

Just talked with @OvertimeElite’s Amen Thompson at the #NBACombine. He says he met with the #Hornets and #Rockets today and is set to meet with #Pistons and #Spurs later. Already met with Portland and Orlando on Wed. Thompson is the No. 5 prospect on the @cbssports Big Board,” Boone wrote in his tweet.

What does this mean? Is this nothing more than due diligence or are the Spurs actually considering taking Thompson over Victor Wembanyama? There’s just no way, right?

Perhaps the Spurs have something up their sleeve for draft night? Could they be looking at the prospect of pairing Wembanyama with the 6-foot-7 combo guard? For this to happen, San Antonio will need to pull off a major trade in order to get their hands on a second Top 10 (Top 5?) pick in the draft. Other than the possibility of the Spurs just interviewing Thompson for the sake of doing it, this has to be the only reason why they’re speaking to another draft prospect not named Victor Wembanyama. Right?