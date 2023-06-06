As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to look for ways to build a championship-caliber team around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, their first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has become a major trade asset, as the Blazers are set to make the third overall selection in the draft come June.

However, Portland is likely open to moving multiple assets as they try to enhance their roster, including players.

With that in mind, there appears to be at least one player that's all but off-limits for other teams in trade talks: high-flying wing Shaedon Sharpe.

In regard to Sharpe, “one detail has emerged from early trade conversations around the league,” according to Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer.

“Trail Blazers officials have left inquiring teams with the impression that Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 pick in last year’s draft, is off limits in any dialogue regarding the No. 3 pick.”

Sharpe, who notoriously left the University of Kentucky without playing a single game, was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Though his professed desire to leave the Wildcats men's basketball program revolved around his player development and focus on the NBA, there was an expected level of skepticism regarding his future at the next level.

So far, Sharpe has put all those questions to bed.

One of the most exceptional athletes in the NBA, Sharpe has a mix of vertical explosiveness and 3-point prowess that's rarely seen. In addition to those baseline skills, Sharpe demonstrated nascent playmaking abilities towards the end of the season; there's just a lot to like about the Ontario native.

Ending the 2022-23 season on a high note, Sharpe averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.9 steals per contest in his final 10 games.