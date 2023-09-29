Damian Lillard already had his eyes set on playing under Pat Riley along with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The Portland Trail Blazers star would have given his previous team a shot if the trade did not push through. But, his welcome return to the team no longer happened. This is because Joe Cronin had already found the perfect trade partners with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns before the NBA season started.

Speculations suggested that Damian Lillard was disgruntled with the Blazers and wanted to go to the NBA Finals runners-up. But, this was not at all the case. He would have loved to come back to Portland. This was if a trade between the Heat or Bucks did not get finalized with the proper assets. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report outlined how Joe Cronin reacted to Lillard's suggestion of running it back with the team before the acquisition dropped.

“Lillard then said if a deal couldn't be worked out with the Heat, he would prefer to rescind his trade request. And, return to the Trail Blazers,” the reporter revealed.

Understandably, this put a sour taste in Lillard's mouth. Cronin had claimed that there was no chance that the NBA organization from Portland would come back and run their team through the star again. This disheartened their former franchise cornerstone after he knew of this response.

Lillard would then end the meeting. His bold proclamation after doors were shut? He did not want to be in an NBA organization where he was not wanted.

It is safe to say that he is now in good hands with the Bucks. Will this make him play with a chip on his shoulder come the NBA season?