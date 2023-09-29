A painful day-and-a-half for Portland Trail Blazers fans just got infinitely worse. Damian Lillard, who was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks in an earth-shattering move Wednesday afternoon, said he tried to rescind his trade request but was rebuffed by general manager Joe Cronin, per Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

Whoa. Just when NBA fans thought this saga had been given its epic conclusion, a massive bombshell drops that will forever change how this split is perceived. The idea that Lillard could have willingly remained in Portland for the upcoming 2023-24 season truly boggles the mind, but the franchise great reportedly adapted his stance based on changing circumstances.

Lillard met with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin to try to reach common ground amid all the drama and tension. With talks no longer occurring with the Miami Heat, the 33-year-old star adjusted his plans and withdrew his trade request. And then came the alleged final blow to his Portland tenure.

“Cronin's response to the seven-time All-Star was that there was no coming back,” Haynes reported. “Lillard was shocked, sources said. He said it was discouraging to hear he couldn't return, but added that he didn't want to be somewhere he wasn't wanted, and he ended the meeting.”

Damian Lillard then arrived at the team's practice facility a couple weeks ago, in preparation for training camp. A nonexistent reaction from Cronin reportedly solidified the veteran point guard's desire to find a new alternative to the Heat. And by now, everyone knows the rest.

Lillard joins Giannis Antetokounmpo in leading the NBA's latest superteam in the Bucks. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are now charging headfirst into a bold, new era of basketball. This latest report will put the organization under even more scrutiny. Though, no one can deny Portland does at least have a clear vision.

The fact that it no longer includes Lillard, though, will require a major adjustment period for all of Rip City.