The Houston Rockets are reportedly interested in trading for a big star

The Houston Rockets had recently undergone a trade involving Steven Adams and Victor Oladipo. While it may seem that the team is laying low for now with the deadline just days away, anything can still happen. The Rockets, despite their young core, are 11th in the Western Conference with a below .500 record (23-26). At one point, the team was in 6th place back in December with 13 wins and 9 losses. Unfortunately, things haven't gone their way since then.

Nonetheless, having a roster full of youth and potential could make them well-respected suitors for any team in the league. The Rockets have the future draft picks, salary and the aforementioned young core to make as good an offer as any for the next disgruntled superstar, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Houston was reportedly ready to enter the bidding market if big names such as Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid or Zion Williamson somehow became available.

The possibility of a big deal seems unlikely for now with the trade window about to close. If the Rockets are indeed desperate for a blockbuster move, they'll have to wait until next summer for any potential openings.

While this may be attributed to the organization wanting an immediate playoff push, some Rockets fans might not be too keen on trading the team's current players. Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore have plenty of years ahead to improve and reach their full potential.

Regardless, at the end of the day, the front office has the final say on major decisions. For now, the Houston faithful and everyone else will have to wait and hope that the choices made are what's best for the team moving forward.