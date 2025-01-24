Right now, there's no indication that the Philadelphia 76ers will fire Daryl Morey or Nick Nurse at the end of or during their disappointing 2024-25 season. If the franchise does decide to part with its president of basketball operations, Bill Simmons believes former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers could replace him.

Simmons cited Myers' relationship with the Sixers' managing partner, Josh Harris, as a reason for his speculation. After taking control of the Washington Commanders, Harris hired Myers to help with the team's search for executives and a head coach. He even assisted the franchise's draft research, too.

“I just feel like he's looming with this Sixers thing,” Simmons said on his podcast, “and I don’t think I'm alone. There’s been some Bob Myers-Philly buzz that I think has been building because I think he had a good experience with Josh Harris.”

Bill Simmons sees Bob Myers as Daryl Morey replacement if 76ers fire him

Take Simmons' reporting for whatever it's worth — once upon a time, he said he would “bet the house” on Kevin Durant signing with the Knicks. Still, this idea is interesting.

Myers hasn’t taken a role with a basketball team since he left the Warriors, where he made some fantastic moves that helped them become a dynasty — basically everything besides drafting Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, which happened before he arrived — but also had some bad decisions in his later years that left the team with a less inspiring future, most notably wasting the second overall pick on James Wiseman in 2020.

Although Myers wasn’t exactly the primary architect of this Commanders team, its surprise run to the NFC Championship Game with new head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels works in his favor.

Will the 76ers actually fire Morey, though? At the moment, it doesn’t seem likely. Morey's contract with the 76ers was extended last season, so he's slated to be with the team until 2028. Although this season has obviously not gone to plan, it would be surprising to see the team's ownership group showing him the door and eating the rest of his deal.

Morey decided to take it easy last season, making the James Harden trade and no other moves to add another star, with the hopes of making out like a bandit this past offseason. With Paul George and other veterans, he sought to make a team that could withstand frequent Joel Embiid absences. Their 15-27 record shows clearly that it hasn’t worked. Even if the franchise isn’t ready to fire him just for this season, this season is not doing him any favors.