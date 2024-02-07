The Bucks and 76ers are planning for the future.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks are both teetering on uncertainty as the NBA trade deadline fast approaches later this week. The 76ers recently lost superstar big man Joel Embiid for an indefinite amount of time due to a torn meniscus, while the Bucks are still seeing their defensive struggles materialize despite the recent coaching change they made from Adrian Griffin to Doc Rivers.

Now, it seems that both teams plan to be active at the trade deadline, which falls on Thursday afternoon, although it may not be in the way that some fans expect.

“The Bucks, along with the Sixers, are among several teams that have contacted the likes of New Orleans and Oklahoma City, sources said, attempting to trade future first-round pick swaps or packages of second-round picks to acquire extra first-round selections,” reported Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Upon closer inspection, it would probably make some sense that both the 76ers and the Bucks would be interested in accumulating draft capital for the future, especially with a team like the Thunder, who have a treasure trove of first-round picks in the next few years. Both Philadelphia and Milwaukee have sacrificed their future immensely in order to build what they hope are contending teams in the present, but as championship aspirations look less and less likely for both organizations, it checks out that they would also do some investing in the future.

The Bucks and 76ers will next face one another on February 25 at 1:00 PM ET from Philadelphia.