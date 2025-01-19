As the NBA trade deadline draws near, a couple of names that are hot in the rumor mill are Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal and Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler, with the Milwaukee Bucks mentioned as a team that could make a play for either. But should the Bucks jump in the mix, they are reportedly more inclined to trade for Bradley Beal than they are for Jimmy Butler, as per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reports that there are hurdles the Bucks would have to clear before pursuing either a Jimmy Butler or Bradley Beal trade. The Bucks are currently a second apron team, meaning they would have to clear salary first before taking on either Beal or Butler’s current contract.

A name that has been mentioned as possible being moved in advance of a major trade is Pat Connaughton and his $9.4 million contract, in a deal that wouldn’t require the Bucks to receive additional salary.

Regarding a potential Butler deal, the Bucks would almost assuredly have to move Khris Middleton in a trade, a move that the Bucks reportedly would be willing to make, as per ClutchPoints own NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Either Butler or Beal would probably help the Bucks shoot up in the Eastern Conferences standings. The Bucks have been able to shake off a poor start to the season, and have been playing better. The Bucks are currently 23-17 and have moved all the way up to fourth place in the East standings.

While Butler has made it clear that he prefers to be traded from the Heat, there hasn’t been any indication yet that Beal would seek a trade from the Suns. Butler recently returned from a team suspension while Beal has been moved to the bench in an attempt to reignite the struggling Suns.

Both player are still playing at relatively high levels. Butler has been averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 54.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Beal has been averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.