The latest update on the Milwaukee Bucks' potential plans ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA trade deadline.

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled since Doc Rivers took over as head coach. In fact, Milwaukee is just 1-5 over their past five contests. So will the Bucks, who still hold a strong 33-18 record overall, make a trade before the deadline on Thursday?

“Milwaukee is definitely trying, I was talking to a team just last night where he’s been talking with Milwaukee and they were like, they must have dozens of trade scenarios they’ve been pitching,” NBA insider Brian Windhorst said during the latest episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective. “Trying three way deals, trying all kinds of stuff to basically get anybody in there that can defend a little bit particularly on the perimeter.”

The Bucks' defense has been an area of concern all season. Losing Jrue Holiday, who is one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA, certainly has not helped.

Rivers and Milwaukee know that the defense needs to improve. Yes, today's NBA often features plenty of high-scoring games and offense is crucial. But having a respectable defense at the very least remains important for a championship-caliber team.

Could the Bucks make an NBA Finals run as currently constructed? It is possible, as doubting a roster with superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is a difficult thing to do. But their odds would increase by adding defensive help.

Who might the Bucks trade for?

The Bucks have been linked to a number of different players over the past few weeks. Andrew Wiggins has been mentioned as a possible trade target for Milwaukee. Dorian Finney-Smith and Grant Williams have also been mentioned as potential trade candidates for the Bucks.

At the moment, though, all we know is that Milwaukee seems to be interested in making a trade. It's uncertain exactly which player or players they will acquire.

The Bucks will be worth monitoring closely ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.