The Bucks job is a 'dream' for Doc Rivers.

The Milwaukee Bucks officially introduced Doc Rivers as their new head coach on Saturday. Speaking with reporters alongside general manager Jon Horst, the longtime NBA coach turned ESPN broadcaster began his introductory press conference by expressing how much it means to him to be back in Milwaukee, where he played college ball at Marquette.

“I love Milwaukee. It's great to be back,” Rivers said. “It took me awhile, I will say that. But for me, in short, I'll let you guys ask questions about the team and stuff, but just personally for me, being back here is a dream.”

Why Bucks job is a ‘dream' for Doc Rivers

Rivers took the Bucks job after the team fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin. He was immediately rumored to be the frontrunner to replace Griffin, but was only officially hired by the team on Wednesday, one day after Milwaukee decided to make such a drastic midseason change on the sidelines.

Rivers and his coaching staff have plenty of questions to answer about how they'll maximize a veteran, star-laden team that was 30-13 when Griffin was dismissed. A renewed commitment to transition defense is key for the Bucks, as is a more consistent overall approach on that side of the ball. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo could certainly form a more frequent and fruitful on-court partnership offensively, too.

During his introduction to Milwaukee, Rivers just couldn't help but bask in how meaningful it is for him to be back near Marquette, the place that helped mold him into player he was and coach and person he is today.

“It's hard to express emotionally,” Rivers said of returning to Milwaukee. “From afar, and I've told Jon this, this is one of the places I've always had circled in my life if I could ever play here…I never had the opportunity to play here, and then when I started coaching…

“Listen, I'm not here if I don't to go to Marquette,” he continued. “Bottom-line…Coming back here to a place that changed me as a literal person, is a dream.”

Rivers will make his Bucks debut on Monday against the defending-champion Denver Nuggets, the start of a five-game Western Conference road trip.