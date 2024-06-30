The Chicago Bulls have been trying to trade Zach LaVine for a while now, but they haven't been able to find any takers. LaVine was hoping to find a new home this past season, but his poor play and subsequent foot surgery destroyed any chances of that happening. As the Bulls continue to prioritize a LaVine trade this offseason, they're still struggling to find real interest.

ESPN's Bobby Marks says there's “no market” for LaVine and Chicago is even trying to “give him away” by attaching a first-round pick:

LaVine is set to make over $43 million next season and is scheduled to make nearly $46 million the year after that before a player option worth nearly $49 million in 2026-27. With the new CBA adding a second apron and stiffer penalties for expensive rosters, the 29-year-old isn't all that attractive on the trade market thanks to that big contract and recent injury history.

Still, the Bulls are going to keep trying as they look to rebuild their roster, with DeMar DeRozan potentially exiting the franchise as well. LaVine wanted out last season and could use a fresh start after coming to Chicago in the Jimmy Butler trade back in 2017. The two-time All-Star has only won one playoff game in his career and would like to be on a team in a better position to win.

But will any team step up to the plate and trade for Zach LaVine? And will it take the Bulls using important draft capital or a key player asset to do it? Remember, Alex Caruso is off the table now because of his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Zach LaVine trade options

The Bulls have floated a number of Zach LaVine trade proposals to possible suitors. The Sacramento Kings have been mentioned as a popular option, though it's unclear if there's still real interest there after re-signing Malik Monk. The Kings have been shopping Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter together for a while, and perhaps a LaVine swap involving these three players winds up getting done. Sacramento had a disappointing 2023-24 season and could look to make a splash, with LaVine being a clear upgrade on Barnes and Huerter as long as he's healthy.

Team such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz have also been named as possibilities, but the Sixers and Magic are prioritizing a Paul George pursuit and have other targets as well. The Jazz's potential interest was also recently shot down as they decide what to do with Lauri Markkanen, LaVine's former teammate in Chicago. The Detroit Pistons reportedly had LaVine interest ahead of the trade deadline, but it doesn't seem as if the new front office is all that interested.

Could the Golden State Warriors have interest after losing out on a Paul George trade and with Klay Thompson heading out the door? How about the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers? As of right now, there's no buzz involving LaVine and those teams, but it's at least something to monitor as free agency plays out.

The key here is patience. LaVine clearly isn't coveted around the league, but when healthy he's still a good player and could help a number of teams. The dust likely needs to settle first on some of the big moves around the NBA (George is the biggest domino) before a LaVine trade gets done. Teams that strike out on top targets could circle back to the Bulls on LaVine and be more serious about getting a deal done.

And if a LaVine trade really requires the Bulls to use an important asset to get off of it, it wouldn't be the worst thing to just keep him and see if he can rehab his value at all next season. Chicago likely won't be any good, especially if DeRozan leaves, but LaVine could still put up good numbers and show he can play.

For now, the Bulls will see what happens with DeRozan and continue to scour the market for a Zach LaVine trade.