The Golden State Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings 123-117, and though they had the lead late in the game, they didn't have enough to close. Stephen Curry was getting doubled, and the Warriors weren't able to take advantage of it, which allowed the Kings to get back in the game. After the game, Curry and head coach Steve Kerr both shared the same comments and threw out a hint of the type of player that they need on the team.

“You have a counter to aggressive defenses that want to take the ball out of my hands…Try to create advantage off his presence — or a shooter’s presence at the five. It definitely helps,” Curry said.

Expand Tweet

“Playing with a space big is a luxury…He changes the look out there,” Kerr said. “He can hit a 3. He can pass. You saw him battling Sabonis. It’s a different look and I’d like to give him some time.”

If you look at the comments, Warriors fans were continuously saying Nikola Vucevic is the answer to their problems. Vucevic spreads the floor and can hit perimeter shots, which can help when opposing defenses are playing Curry aggressively.

Though Vucevic may solve that problem, the Warriors don't seem willing to make a trade to break up their team, as they've discussed recently.

Warriors lose to the Kings

After the game, Steve Kerr shared more issues that led to their loss against the Kings.

“Turnovers,” Kerr said. “The whole game was that. Third quarter turnovers. They were trapping in the first half, we handled the traps beautifully and got wide open looks and knocked down shots. In the second half we lost our poise. They picked up their pressure, but other than maybe two or three plays where they trapped Steph [Curry] and got a deflection, I thought almost every turnover was unforced. But sometimes when you get sped up you make poor decisions, and I thought that happened a little bit tonight.”

The Warriors had a few injuries to some of their key players, but they were still able to give themselves a chance to win toward the end of the game. The Warriors don't seem like they're going to make any major moves before the trade deadline, and they're going to have to try and win with what they have.

Right now, the hope is that they can get back on track against the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back.