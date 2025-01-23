ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Thursday's NBA slate as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup from San Francisco. The Chicago Bulls will take on the Golden State Warriors as the two clubs open their season series against one another. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently tenth in the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-99. The victory broke a five-game losing streak for Chicago, hanging around as a team on the cusp of playoff position. They'll continue their current road trip as the short betting underdogs in this one.

The Golden State Warriors are currently occupying the 11-spot in the Western Conference, most recently falling to the Boston Celtics 125-85. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and they'll be looking to improve upon their .500 record at home, facing the Bulls for the first time this season.

Here are the Bulls-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Warriors Odds

Chicago Bulls: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +126

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls looked very impressive in their last win over the Clippers, coming back from a deficit at halftime while outscoring Los Angeles 36-16 in the third quarter. Zach LaVine took the scoring reigns and elevated his team with 35 points on 11-21 shooting. He also went 8-10 from the free-throw line and was very aggressive in finding shots around the rim. Josh Giddey was one assist shy of a triple-double and the Bulls look like a strong team when both of their star playmakers are performing well.

Patrick Williams has been healthy and back in the lineup making a difference for the Bulls on both ends of the floor. He's capable of doing a little bit of everything for them and he has a habit of guarding the opposing team's best player. Nikola Vucevic has been on a tear lately scoring 40 points in their recent win over Charlotte, so the Bulls could be seeing their luck change if their key contributors can continue to have solid outings.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors are still looking for their footing following a strong start to the season. Injuries have plagued them and although Stephen Curry is having another career year, much of it is due to the fact that he doesn't have much help around him. Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga continue to be out with injuries and the Warriors have had serious struggles finding production from their forward spots. Look for Trayce Jackson-Davis to have another big role in their offense if they want to find this win.

Dennis Schroder has been a great addition to the Warriors' scoring efforts, but he hasn't reach his 15 PPG average mark in four of their last five games. Without some of the shooters they've had in the past, the Warriors will have to get creative with their ball movement and finding scoring options outside of just Stephen Curry. Look for Andrew Wiggins to continue being aggressive with the basketball as he carries the mid-range scoring load.

Final Bulls-Warriors Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting between these two teams and while the Warriors have had a slightly better season up to this point, the Chicago Bulls are playing much better complementary basketball at the moment with many of their stars waking up with big games. It will be interesting to see how the Warriors guard the taller lineup of the Bulls in the paint and how much of an effect the absences of Kuminga and Green will continue to have.

The Bulls have gone 20-23 ATS this season and they're 10-11 ATS during their road games. The Warriors remain at the same mark with a 20-22 ATS record on the season, but going 14-10 when listed as the betting favorites. Their best chance to win this game will be behind another heroic performance from Stephen Curry and their scoring from deep.

Nevertheless, I like the Chicago Bulls to cover this spread on the road as Josh Giddey will have a solid matchup during this one. Zach LaVine will also see a mismatch from the Warriors' defenders, so don't be surprised if the Bulls can get out to an early lead in this one. Let's roll with Chicago and the points on the road.

Final Bulls-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +2.5 (-106)