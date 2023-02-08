It wasn’t too long ago that it felt like Zach LaVine already had one foot out the door. The 27-year-old went through a rough patch with the Chicago Bulls earlier in the season wherein his commitment to the team was put into question. So much so, that there were even rumors about some brewing discord between Zach and his Bulls teammate.

That now seems a thing of the past. Or does it?

As it turns out, LaVine could still see himself booted out of Chicago before the NBA trade deadline. NBA insider Matt Moore of the Action Network now reports that there is some belief around the league that the Bulls could make the two-time All-Star available for trade in the coming days:

“The Bulls would demand star assets back in a trade for Zach LaVine, but he isn’t considered ‘off the table‘ by other teams,” Moore wrote.

It is worth noting, however, that a report by Jamal Collier of ESPN indicates that there is also some talk going around in NBA circles that the Bulls “have shown little interest” in a potential LaVine trade. Additionally, the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks, and the Dallas Mavericks were all identified as teams that have shown interest in a potential swoop for Zach LaVine.

Chicago is clearly in no rush to offload LaVine prior to the trade deadline on Thursday, but at this point, he seems far from untouchable. Perhaps at the right price, the Bulls could be swayed.