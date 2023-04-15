Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

What goes around must come around. A day after taking advantage of a catastrophic choke, the Chicago Bulls found themselves on the other end. Despite holding a lead until the 6-minute mark of the final quarter, DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls failed to finish off the Miami Heat. As a result, Jimmy Buckets led his team to victory, eliminating Chicago in the process. After the game, DeRozan shared his honest thoughts after that brutal end, per The Athletic.

“It shouldn’t have ended like that,” DeMar DeRozan said. “We gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game. We were up. We just can’t make the mistakes that we made, especially in a game like this. We’re sitting in our reality now with nothing to do.”

The Bulls held a late lead against the Heat in the final moments of the Play-In game. It seemed the Chicago was destined to make it back to the playoffs and complete their second-half redemption arc. However, questionable roster decisions and turnovers gave Miami a chance to take away the lead.

Jimmy Butler sensed that chance, and he grabbed the Bull by the horns. Facing off against his former team, Butler scored and slashed his way through the porous Bulls defense. Max Strus was white-hot for Miami the entire game, but it was Jimmy G. Buckets who sealed the win for the team.

The loss to the Heat ends a tumultuous season for the Bulls. They had a rough start to the year, but a late-season surge masked some of their issues. Now, they head back to the drawing board to see where it all went wrong.