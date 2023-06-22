The Chicago Bulls have big questions to answer this offseason that will shape the future of the franchise, and Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas reportedly has the green light to go in any direction, whether it be keep the core together or enter a rebuild, according to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.

“According to team sources, Karnisovas has the green light from ownership to steer the franchise how he sees fit,” Mayberry wrote. “Whichever direction he chooses is said to be his call, free of interference or influence from his bosses.”

It will be interesting to see what Arturas Karnisovas decides to do with the Bulls. There are questions regarding whether or not Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will be back on the team next year.

There has been much speculation that the Bulls would like to re-sign Nikola Vucevic, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer. It remains to be seen whether or not that will happen.

Both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are under contract for next season, however, there have been trade rumors surrounding the two.

Going back to before the NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks were linked with LaVine in trade talks. Those have picked up again this offseason.

Mayberry specifically mentioned Los Angeles for DeRozan, with some speculating that the Lakers could make a trade for him.

With the NBA Draft approaching tonight, the Bulls do not have a pick. It will be interesting to see if there is any movement with Chicago in the NBA Draft.