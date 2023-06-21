Despite the Chicago Bulls recently gauging the trade value of star guard Zach LaVine, it appears that the 28-year-old will be staying in the Windy City for the foreseeable future. Chief among the reasons is the fact that the offers the Bulls have received for LaVine have been far from what they've desired.

At the beginning of the week, NBC Sports Chicago insider K.C. Johnson reported that “one league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine. Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing.”

However, according to Action Network insider Matt Moore, “so far there’s been nothing close to such an offer, prompting a feeling in league circles that the Bulls are set to run it back next season.”

“We’re definitely in a ‘when, not if‘ situation with LaVine as far as the likelihood of trade,” Moore adds, “but if the asking price for LaVine remains essentially ‘a full rebuild package,' it’s unlikely anyone meets that level.”

Rightly considered to be Chicago's most valuable trade asset, LaVine's injury history and defensive concerns diminish his trade value, despite him being an outstanding shooter and finisher. However, not many players in the league have averaged more than 25 points per game over the course of the past five seasons, as LaVine has.

Consequently, the Bulls are right to hold off on a LaVine deal until the right offer comes along.