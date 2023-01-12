The Chicago Bulls have been a disappointment this season to say the least, with the star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic still not enough to get the team above .500.

But according to rumors, the 19-23 Bulls are more likely to add a few pieces at the trade deadline, rather than blow the team up and look ahead to the future, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto and NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson.

“We haven’t even talked about the Bulls maybe trying to add at the deadline,” Johnson said on the HoopsHype podcast this week. “That, to me, is probably a little bit more likely than selling off. I think they can potentially be buyers more than sellers. We’ll see how these next few weeks play out.”

Johnson mentions that he doesn’t see the team trading any of their core players at the deadline, specifically one of DeRozan, LaVine or Vucevic: “I’d be surprised if they move any of their big three. If you do decide to break up this core, I ranked [DeRozan] as their most significant trade asset by far.”

If the Bulls do end up being buyers at the trade deadline, one name that has continued to come up is Coby White.

“When I talk about them potentially being buyers at the deadline, he’d be one of those pieces where you try and get him in a package,” Johnson says regarding White. “I think individually, his trade return is not that significant, but in the right package [it would be]…if they’re buyers, I think he’d be in whatever package they send out.”

The Chicago Bulls will need to pick up the play over the next few weeks to prove they can do some damage in the postseason, but it doesn’t look like any of the big three will be leaving Chicago come February.