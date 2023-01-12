The Chicago Bulls lost a heartbreaker on Wednesday night without DeMar DeRozan and had the chance to tie the game at 100 with seconds remaining in the fourth. After Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma drained what would be the game-winner, Zach LaVine came down the court and appeared to be fouled as his jumper clanked off the rim. The puzzling part however is Chicago was down by three points, yet he took a two-pointer. After the contest, LaVine explained his thought process behind the decision.

“We were just trying to get a three off. And then when I went in to go pull up, I think it was Delon Wright (who) fouled me. So, my instinct is just to go up and try to get a 3-point play,” LaVine said postgame, per The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry.

“I was going for a pull-up when he fouled me. I shot it. They didn’t call it. And that’s how it is.”

Do you see a foul there from Wright? It’s questionable. We’ve seen softer calls this season.

How to not end the game down 3: pic.twitter.com/wtag04b8TX — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) January 12, 2023

Regardless, Zach LaVine had everyone rather confused. The logical thing to do there would be to pull up and try and hit a game-tying trey. Plus, Alex Caruso was wide open on the perimeter after Wright left him to try and close in on LaVine. The Wizards had a foul to give though and the officials even admitted later it was indeed a missed call.

Despite the blunder, LaVine kept the Bulls in this one, erupting for 38 points on 15 for 28 shooting, carrying the load with DeRozan missing his first game of the season due to injury.