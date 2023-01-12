The Chicago Bulls dealt with some early drama this season when Zach LaVine was upset over head coach Billy Donovan benching him in mid-November, but it looks like the two have repaired their relationship to a certain extent. Well, kind of.

LaVine is playing a lot better as of late, even dropping 38 points on Wednesday without DeMar DeRozan, despite his late-game blunder. Bulls insider KC Johnson offered some insight on the Donovan-LaVine situation and while he knows LaVine is still not pleased with his coach’s decision nearly two months ago, both are professionals who are more than willing to move on.

Via HoopsHype:

“Zach LaVine and Billy Donovan are two of the more professional people I’ve been around. They come to work every day and try to make the team better. I know their relationship is professional. I’d just say Zach has never backed down from the fact that the incident stung him deeply, but as you mentioned, he’s playing better, and I know that there’s probably more optimism with the Bulls than the national picture has of this team.”

Johnson noted that the two did speak after they clashed, with the guard making it known how much the benching hurt him. There were rumors the Bulls could blow it up and trade LaVine at the deadline amid their poor campaign. But at 19-23, not all is lost yet for Chicago. They’re only four games off the final playoff spot in the East.

Plus, Zach LaVine is balling over the last week, registering 35 or more points in three of his last four outings, including a 41-point eruption on January 6th against the Philadelphia 76ers. It would be very surprising to see Chicago part ways with him by February 9th and it appears the dust has settled with his boss.