The Bulls could look to cash in on this trade asset that's reportedly garnering a ton of interest in the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls continue to be one of the most interesting teams to watch heading into the trade deadline even though they recently lost Zach LaVine after he opted to undergo surgery on his injured foot. They have a few assets to dangle still, and they could very well decide to deal the likes of Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso even though they're currently in a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.

However, those players, as much as they can help out contending teams, will cost a pretty penny. The Bulls are hesitant to just give away some of their core players for scraps. But one player may be available for an affordable price due to his contract situation.

According to Marc Stein, Bulls center Andre Drummond “continues to generate considerable interest from various playoff-bound teams looking to add a proven center to the roster”. Stein added that the Bulls have incentivize to cash in on Drummond as a trade asset “given that he’s right there with Utah’s Kelly Olynyk in terms of in-demand big men”.

It's not too difficult to see why Drummond, among many other big men that may be available on the trade market, would garner a ton of interest. For starters, he's on an expiring contract worth $3.4 million, so the financial commitment from any team that would trade for him is minimal. Moreover, this prevents the Bulls from demanding a ton of assets, making a deal very plausible.

Andre Drummond also has glaring weaknesses, such as his lack of defensive mobility on the perimeter as well as his lackluster free-throw shooting, so his utility in the playoffs isn't as extensive. This reduces his price in a trade drastically.

Nonetheless, while Drummond may no longer viewed as a starting-caliber big man, he could certainly give contending teams a boost on the glass . Drummond is averaging an impressive 7.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in a mere 15 minutes per game; for teams in need of more interior depth (perhaps the Oklahoma City Thunder or Philadelphia 76ers in light of Joel Embiid's injury), Drummond could be a worthwhile add.