The Chicago Bulls currently sit at 26-28, good for 9th in the Eastern Conference, which would have them in the play-in tournament. However, the team is listening to offers on Zach LaVine ahead of the trade deadline, and engaged with the Brooklyn Nets before the Kevin Durant trade, according to Matt Moore of Action Network.

“Keep an eye on Chicago, which continues to take offers for Zach LaVine,” Moore said. “Brooklyn and Chicago had talks before the Durant trade; it’s not known how the Durant trade affects Brooklyn’s interest in LaVine.”

Prior to trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, the Nets were exploring trade opportunities to supplement their roster around Durant. Now, the direction of the team is a bit muddy, and it is unknown whether the Nets are still interested, as mentioned by Moore above.

Zach LaVine is currently in the first season of a five-year $215.2 million contract that he signed with the Bulls. The average salary of the deal is about $43 million a year, so he is being paid handsomely. The cap hit is currently at about $37 million, and escalates to just below $49 million in the final year of the deal, which includes a player option. LaVine is currently 27, and will be 31 by the time the player option comes into play.

It might be hard to find a taker for LaVine’s contract, and the Nets potentially no longer being involved might make that an even taller task. The Bulls have DeMar DeRozan signed to a big deal as well. Nikola Vucevic is in the final year of his contract and is a candidate to get moved.

The Bulls hold multiple trade chips, whether it is LaVine, DeMar DeRozan or Nikola Vucevic, they are a team to watch for ahead of the trade deadline.