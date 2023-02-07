The Chicago Bulls have had a tumultuous season in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, and the team is reportedly going to play out the rest of the season with a very similar roster to what they have today ahead of the trade deadline.

“The impression from other teams is the Chicago Bulls are going to keep what they’ve got. That’s what they’ve been telling teams. The impression from other teams is that the Bulls are going to stand pat,” Bulls insider K.C. Johnson tweeted on Tuesday.

Matt Moore of the Action Network believes the team would be open to trading superstar Zach LaVine, but would demand star assets back. However, he isn’t considered “off the table” by any means.

Trades have been linked to several other Bulls players, including Alex Caruso and Coby White, but nothing has materialized as of yet.

The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry has also written that the team is expected to remain relatively quiet at this year’s deadline, and he asserts that “it’s a core that remains fragmented for the foreseeable future while customary starting point guard Lonzo Ball recovers from last year’s knee surgery.”

The Bulls sit at 26-27 with 29 games remaining, and are fighting for their playoff lives. But they have won three games in a row, seven of their last ten, and are only a game back of the eighth-seed in the conference as of Tuesday.

It looks like the team still doesn’t have a final decision on whether it will buy or sell at the deadline, and the final choice will be dictated by the market in the coming days.

That’s down to just two until the deadline, and it looks increasingly likely that the Chicago Bulls will be one of the quieter teams at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline.