DeMar DeRozan sat out the Chicago Bulls‘ 15-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The general assumption was that the 33-year-old was merely held out for rest purposes given that it was the second night of a back-to-back set. However, his injury status for Thursday’s tilt against the Brooklyn Nets seems to point to the notion that his hip injury could be more serious than initially perceived.

DeRozan has once again popped up on the injury report ahead of Thursday’s matchup against a Nets side who are going to be extremely shorthanded as well. DeMar is currently questionable to play with a sore right hip. This was the same injury that kept him out against the Grizzlies, and it now appears that his absence was more than just an ordinary night off.

Alex Caruso is on the injury list as well, but he’s been listed as probable with soreness in his left midfoot. He will likely remain in the starting lineup if DeRozan is unable to play. Bulls big man Patrick Williams is probable to play as well.

The Nets, on the other hand, will be putting forth another makeshift lineup on Thursday against Chicago. Kyrie Irving is now with the Dallas Mavericks while Kevin Durant is still sidelined with an MCL sprain. Seth Curry is also still out, while Yuta Watanabe and Day’Ron Sharpe are both questionable to play. Brooklyn’s man of the moment is Cam Thomas, and he should come up with another big game for them against the Bulls.