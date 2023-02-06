The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.

“LaVine, who signed a five-year, $215 million contract extension in July, has drawn interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, but rival executives say the Bulls have shown little interest in moving him at the deadline.”

Zach LaVine is still one of the best scorers in the NBA, and would make a team light on scoring and shooting immediately better. However, the Bulls are unwilling to let go of the star shooting guard. He’s fresh off of a new contract, which might make the team a little more nervous about dealing him.

Still, the Bulls are clearly going nowhere with this team they have constructed right now. Lonzo Ball is the only player that hasn’t returned from his injury, but it seems like he’s more likely to sit out this season. They sit at ninth place in the East, but with every passing game, they look more and more like first-round fodder for a first-seed team.

If the Bulls decide that they need to blow up the team, expect LaVine to be one of the players to garner the most interest. For now, though, the team is more interesting in fighting for a glimmer of playoff hope.