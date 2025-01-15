The Chicago Bulls find themselves in the thick of trade rumors once again. With players like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic centered in those discussions, teams are growing increasingly impatient with the Bulls. They want the franchise to make a move. However, head coach Billy Donovan had a word for those teams, and the speculation surrounding Chicago.

“No one’s saying to me, ‘Hey, listen, wait a second with this draft pick right now; we need to make sure (to tank),’” Donovan told reporters via The Athletic. “It’s been, always, the integrity of competition and playing, and I appreciate that.”

Despite the constant mediocrity discussion, Donovan has never been one to settle. After all, he won two national championships with Florida basketball. Once he made his transition to the NBA, that same consistency continued. He helped the Oklahoma City Thunder achieve a playoff feat every season.

Still, his time in the Windy City hasn't been one to be jealous of. So far, he's had only one winning season as the Bulls head coach. Because of that, teams are wondering when the Bulls are going to blow up the roster. For example, Vucevic gave a brutally honest assessment of trade rumors. It seems that Donovan is doubling down on that sentiment.

Billy Donovan says the Bulls are not buying into the trade rumors

Chicago sits at an 18-21 so far this season. They've had some impressive wins, and Donovan has helped unlock the offense this season. The Bulls are averaging 118.4 points per game, the fourth-highest mark in the league. However, their defense has been atrocious compared to the offense.

They allow 120.8 points per game, which is the second-worst in the league. There's been consistency throughout the lineup, but the shaky defense has prevented them from winning some easy games. Although rumors say the Bulls are still expected to trade Vucevic, as well as possibly Lonzo Ball, the Bulls head coach reiterated his point of sticking with what he has.

“We don’t want to be just stuck in the middle,” Donovan said. “(But) I think the building out part that we (have) to look at is the totality of our entire team where you’re identifying guys that are going to help us maybe get out of the middle and move forward. And I do think that we do have guys on our team that, to me, emulate or model a competitiveness that I like and appreciate.”

Chicago could stick with what they have for the remainder of the season. They would have an easier way to the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. However, anything can happen at any time.