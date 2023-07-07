Last offseason, there was a lot of discussion surrounding Zach LaVine and what his future with the Chicago Bulls looked like. Ultimately, the two sides agreed to a new five-year, $215 million max contract.

Entering the second year of this massive contract this offseason, LaVine's future is once again being brought up in trade discussions around the league. The Bulls missed the postseason for the fifth time in the last six seasons after losing in the play-in tournament, which has raised a cause for concern within the wall of this organization. Trading LaVine is a scenario that comes up time and time again, with this offseason's chatter actually holding some weight.

In fact, the Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers have been brought up as two potential trade destinations for the two-time All-Star, as K.C. Johnson from NBC Sports Chicago reported recently that LaVine's name was brought up in “preliminary conversations” with both teams. However, Johnson notes that neither of these trade conversations progressed into anything, as the Sixers and Blazers continue to deal with drama surrounding their two stars in James Harden and Damian Lillard, respectively.

The Bulls are in a weird spot this offseason because while they certainly have talent and firepower to be a playoff threat in the Eastern Conference, nothing has gone right for them through the years. They have had trouble staying healthy at the right times and there seemed to be an internal disconnect at one point during the 2022-23 season, as there were multiple reports regarding LaVine's frustrations over the course of the last year.

At this time, it does not appear as if a trade involving LaVine is imminent, yet his name being brought up in trade discussions signals that the Bulls are showing a level of interest in going through some type of reset. It is worth noting though that the Bulls re-signed Nikola Vucevic this offseason and have not shown interest in trading All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

Through six seasons with Chicago, LaVine has played in a total of 349 regular season games, reaching the postseason just once in 2022. Over these last six years, LaVine has averaged 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from three-point range.