Published November 15, 2022

We’re already a month into the new season and at this point, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. This might not be for very long, though, with the 10-time All-Star now being linked to what could be his next team.

There’s a big catch, however, with reports suggesting that Melo could now be headed overseas. Right now, Anthony has reportedly been contacted by the Tainan TSG GhostHawks of the T1 League in Taiwan (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

In case you missed it, Melo’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Dwight Howard has already decided to make the move to Southeast Asia. The former Defensive Player of the Year recently agreed to a deal with the Taoyuan Leopards, and it looks like Anthony is going to be following in his footsteps. Dwight has probably gotten in touch with Melo at this point in an attempt to have his former teammate join him in Taiwan.

Last season with the Lakers, Melo averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds, while also connecting on 2.2 triples in 26.0 minutes off the bench. He wasn’t exactly a star for LA, but he provided quality minutes for the team as part of the second unit.

Regardless of the same, Anthony was unable to secure a new contract with the Lakers this summer. He also wasn’t able to find an NBA team that was interested in acquiring his services.

Carmelo Anthony is going to be 39 this May and while an NBA comeback isn’t impossible for him, a move to Taiwan will likely mean that the six-time All-NBA forward has already played his final game in the league.