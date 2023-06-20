In spite of the fact that Chris Paul was sent to the Washington Wizards as part of the blockbuster package in exchange for Bradley Beal, it does not seem likely that CP3 will stay in the Capital. The Wizards are reportedly open to the possibility of moving Paul again as they look to add more assets that they could use for their imminent rebuild.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been floated as a possible landing spot for the 38-year-old. However, according to NBA insider Rob Lowe of ESPN, Paul does not seem amenable to potentially teaming up with Ja Morant in Memphis:

“I asked some people last night, would he ever want to go to Memphis and be the veteran mentor that this team, who's not going to have its point guard for the first 25 games of the season, so badly needs? Didn't get a lot of good feedback on that one,” Lowe said on Monday's episode of The Lowe Post podcast.

It does not sound like Paul has anything against Morant, who is now set to miss a big chunk of the season after being slapped with a 25-game suspension for his most recent gun incident, but perhaps CP3 just sees himself on another team.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers are two teams that have been heavily linked to Chris Paul. Maybe Los Angeles just makes more sense for the 12-time All-Star as opposed to a move to Memphis. Then again, Washington isn't going to be so bad either, right?