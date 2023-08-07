Now a week into August, Christian Wood remains unsigned this NBA offseason. Although he was one of the better frontcourt talents available as an unrestricted free agent this summer, Wood has yet to gain any real traction in terms of possibly receiving a new contract.

This is partially due to him wanting to receive more than a veteran's minimum, but also due to the market for centers being exceptionally small this offseason. Wood has proven to be a key talent through the years and championship contending teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat could benefit from adding him to their roster, yet neither team seems like a real landing spot for him in sign-and-trade scenarios.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks are “open” to the idea of facilitating a sign-and-trade involving Wood before the start of training camp in September if they can acquire a player they like in exchange. With this said, Stein notes that both the Lakers and Heat are unlikely to meet this criteria given their lack of tradeable assets.

It is worth noting that both teams could still pursue Wood as a free agent. Los Angeles and Miami do not have cap space, nor mid-level exceptions to utilize, so he would have to be willing to accept a veteran's minimum to join either team. The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers are two other teams that have been linked to the 27-year-old within the last month.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Heat are in a very interesting spot right now, especially since it seems destined that they will be acquiring superstar point guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers at some point. Assuming this occurs and Lillard moves to South Beach, the defending Eastern Conference champions will be looking to fill the back-end of their roster with proven, win-now talents. Wood fits this description and could immediately provide depth in a frontcourt that already has Bam Adebayo, Thomas Bryant and Orlando Robinson.

As for the Lakers, they too could benefit from Wood's arrival, especially since they have hinted at the possibility of utilizing Anthony Davis in lineups featuring another big man. With his ability to play either the power forward or center positions, Wood can be another high-level rebounder and scorer on the floor in Los Angeles. Given Davis' health problems through the years, having another starting-caliber big man is not a terrible idea whatsoever. The Lakers are wanting to add another frontcourt talent and Wood seems to fit their current agenda.

One thing that is known in connection with the free agent is that the Mavericks will not be bringing him back after acquiring Richaun Holmes in a trade with the Sacramento Kings this offseason. Dallas also added Dereck Lively II in the first-round of this year's draft. Wood's time with the Mavs has come to an end after a disappointing season and now, questions about his immediate future continue to appear.

Over the last three seasons, two of which he spent with the Houston Rockets and one with the Mavs, Wood has averaged 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from three-point range.