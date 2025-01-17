The Los Angeles Clippers have been a solid team throughout the season, even without Kawhi Leonard. Now, it seems like they want to make upgrades to their roster, most notably in the frontcourt. With a few tradeable assets on their team, there's a chance that they can actually make a move, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“More importantly, Los Angeles still has room to further upgrade their roster by utilizing the contracts of PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland,” Siegel wrote. “This is the organization's main priority at this time, and they are actively searching for frontcourt help, sources said. Robert Williams III and Chris Boucher are among multiple players that the Clippers have been monitoring.

“Boucher is one of a few players the Toronto Raptors have dangled in trade discussions. The Raptors have made it known to teams that they are seeking second-round picks for the 32-year-old big man, sources said. Rival teams don't see Boucher's value exceeding a single second-round pick. The stretch big man is making $10.8 million in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.”

Williams has shown to be a great rim protector, and he could definitely be a good backup to Ivica Zubac. Boucher is a player who can stretch the floor, and he can open up the Clippers' offense with his skill set.

Will the Clippers make a move before the deadline?

The Clippers are fifth in the Western Conference and just got Kawhi Leonard back, which means that they can keep rising in the standings. James Harden and Norman Powell have led the Clippers through this season and are putting up All-Star numbers, but with more help, they could be an even more dangerous team.

The frontcourt is where they are currently lacking talent, and a trade could help them get through the season with real depth behind Ivica Zubac. Currently, Mo Bamba is the backup for Zubac, but the Clippers can find another option that's better in the trade market. If it's true that Robert Williams III and Chris Boucher are on their radar, that would be a plus for the team if they're able to get them.

As long as Harden, Powell, and Leonard are leading the team, they should be in good shape, but in a loaded Western Conference, it would be best for them to try and make as many moves as they can to improve their roster.