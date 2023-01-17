John Wall has only been with the Los Angeles Clippers since the offseason and it appears his time with the franchise could be short-lived. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the front office is discussing Wall as a trade chip in order to add more frontcourt depth by the February 9th deadline.

“The Clippers are searching for depth in the frontcourt and have discussed guard John Wall in potential deals, league sources say. Behind Ivica Zubac, the Clippers have relied heavily on two-way big man Moses Brown but have also looked into a more accomplished center.”

Wall is currently sidelined due to injury. He’s averaging 11.4 points, 5,2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game in 34 outings off the bench, giving LA a scoring punch in their second unit. But, as mentioned, they truly lack another solid option behind Ivica Zubac, who is logging nearly 30 minutes per night, putting up 10.1 points and 10.3 rebounds. The Clippers also struggle to score points in the paint, ranking 29th with only 43.4 per contest. That comes down to a lack of size and options down low.

Moses Brown is playing just 7.9 minutes every game. There is a serious need for a proven center that can provide the Clippers with production on both ends when Zubac needs a rest. One option Los Angeles should be looking at is Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid, who is averaging 10.5 points and five rebounds in 2022-23. He’s used to being a backup and could really be a key addition.

We’ll see what Los Angeles does, but it’s clear the frontcourt needs reinforcement(s). Unfortunately, John Wall could be sacrificed.